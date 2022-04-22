Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) to report $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.07 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $16.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.30. 489,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.90. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $256.81 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

