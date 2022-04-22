L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.16

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as low as $7.00. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 6,054 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

