L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.16

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as low as $7.00. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 6,054 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.23%.
About L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.
