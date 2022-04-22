KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.40 and last traded at $90.28. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

