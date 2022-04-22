Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.51

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and traded as high as $90.89. Kubota shares last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 37,122 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Get Kubota alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.37). Kubota had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.