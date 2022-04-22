Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Lowered to $155.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $202.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $69.09 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 209.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 588,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,230,000 after buying an additional 466,994 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

