Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €19.48 ($20.95) and last traded at €19.42 ($20.88). Approximately 17,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.32 ($20.77).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The firm has a market cap of $320.91 million and a PE ratio of -28.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.43.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

