Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.200-$5.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

KNX traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 16,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,621. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.94.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

