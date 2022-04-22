Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.200-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.46. 28,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.94.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.