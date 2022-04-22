Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Cowen

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.94.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.00 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 59,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $10,011,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

