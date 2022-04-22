Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading 9.7% Higher

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 205,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 65,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$25.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00.

Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

