Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading 9.7% Higher

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 205,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 65,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$25.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00.
Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)
