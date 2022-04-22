Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Trading Up 0.4%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 17,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 61,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAII. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 425.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,002,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 811,777 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at $4,126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,907,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 210,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

