Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of K opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.33. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares in the company, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 over the last 90 days.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.