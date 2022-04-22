Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,201,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,360,000 after acquiring an additional 161,217 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,564,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,254,000 after acquiring an additional 394,549 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,165,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after acquiring an additional 461,348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,045,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after acquiring an additional 319,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 980,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 375,724 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

