Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Reduced by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $19.15. 17,725,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,793,588. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

