Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kforce worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,173,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $81.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

