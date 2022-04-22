Kerry Group’s (KYGA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a £136 ($176.95) price target on the stock.
Shares of KYGA opened at GBX 100.55 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.43. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.84 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £177.82 million and a P/E ratio of 23.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a €0.67 ($0.72) dividend. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.
About Kerry Group (Get Rating)
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
