Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRGSF opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $12.55.
