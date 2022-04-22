Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRGSF opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

About Grieg Seafood ASA (Get Rating)

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

