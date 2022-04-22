KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 9.3% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.97. 79,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,077,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -1.42.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in KE by 902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 223,591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of KE by 9.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in KE by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

