Kcash Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $953,716.75 and $42,360.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.