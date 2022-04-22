Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRRGF. Desjardins raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of KRRGF opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

