Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Shares of KARO stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $721.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.