Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.51.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of KARO stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $721.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
About Karooooo (Get Rating)
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.
