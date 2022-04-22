Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.71. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 411,788 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNDI shares. StockNews.com cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 24.99%. Analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 31,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.