Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday.

KNOS opened at GBX 1,311 ($17.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,363.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,635.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 40.46. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.32).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

