JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.58. 118,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.