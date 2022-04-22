JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.90 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce $30.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.22 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $30.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $124.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.81 billion to $128.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.63 billion to $140.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.89. 302,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,624,000. The company has a market capitalization of $375.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,136,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

