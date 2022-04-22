JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,740 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.33) to GBX 1,910 ($24.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,705.38 ($22.19).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,744.80 ($22.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The company has a market cap of £88.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,626.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,584.58. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,313.40 ($17.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.95), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($712,853.37). Also, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.50) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($76,737.70).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.