JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €228.46 ($245.66).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €195.35 ($210.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €191.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €198.49. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

