JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.05) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($15.81) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.89 ($17.08).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.93 ($14.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

