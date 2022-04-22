Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $183.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a market capitalization of $482.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

