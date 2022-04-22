Johnson & Johnson Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $185.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.39. The company has a market capitalization of $482.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

