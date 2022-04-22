JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $25,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

