JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $12,610.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $12,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $15,020.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $13,290.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $15,660.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.53 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

