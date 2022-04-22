Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. Barclays raised their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.74) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS JRONY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.10. 4,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.