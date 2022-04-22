Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 1.29. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 617,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after acquiring an additional 457,206 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

