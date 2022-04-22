JCSD Capital LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

JCSD Capital LLC reduced its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 264,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 96,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

UCBI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,484. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

