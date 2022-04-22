JCSD Capital LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

JCSD Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 98,827 shares during the quarter. Riverview Bancorp makes up about 3.9% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVSB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $165.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.16%.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

