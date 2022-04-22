JCSD Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 167.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the quarter. MVB Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 115.3% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in MVB Financial by 37.5% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MVBF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

