JCP Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 762,763 Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 762,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000. Farmer Bros. makes up approximately 4.2% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 178,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 22.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FARM shares. StockNews.com raised Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

