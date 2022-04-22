JCP Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 332,512 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 332,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,000. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 12.7% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,035,000 after purchasing an additional 465,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,539,000 after purchasing an additional 172,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 7,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,346. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HGV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.