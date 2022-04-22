JavaScript Token (JS) Market Cap Hits $24,939.88

JavaScript Token (JS) traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, JavaScript Token has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. JavaScript Token has a market capitalization of $24,939.88 and $1.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JavaScript Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.32 or 0.07314357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.16 or 0.99612103 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035337 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official website is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

