Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,215,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JSPR opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.