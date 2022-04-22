Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.13

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 35260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

