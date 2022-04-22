Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $161.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 440,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

