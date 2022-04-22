Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 606,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.44. 1,565,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,115. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.22.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

