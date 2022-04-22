Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

