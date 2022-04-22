Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Regions Financial makes up approximately 0.2% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,792,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,484,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.
Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
