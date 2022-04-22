Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. ProAssurance makes up 0.7% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.91. 133,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,599. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.37. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

