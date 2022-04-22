Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,860 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,376,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.