J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.36

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $3.12. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 21,907 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.
J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)
