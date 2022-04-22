J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.36

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 55946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on JSAIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

